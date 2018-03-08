FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 1:59 PM / a day ago

Ireland team to face Scotland in the Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday named the following team to face Scotland in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland vs Wales - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - February 24, 2018 Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-CJ Stander, 7-Dan Leavy, 6-Peter O’Mahony, 5-Devin Toner, 4-James Ryan, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Iain Henderson , 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Jordan Larmour.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Keith Weir

