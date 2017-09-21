FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France votes against England plan to shorten Six Nations
September 21, 2017 / 6:51 AM / a month ago

France votes against England plan to shorten Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The English Rugby Football Union’s proposal to condense the Six Nations Championship into a six-week schedule from 2020 appears to be dead in the water after France voted against the plan, according to multiple reports in the British media.

The RFU motion would have seen England and France sit out the first weekend of fixtures, all teams compete on the second weekend, and France and England play each other in the third, usually a rest week under the current format.

However, Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy are in favour of keeping the present format of five rounds played over seven weeks with two rest periods.

The quartet were supported by France at a Six Nations board meeting on Monday to vote on the RFU proposal of losing one bye week, which England lost by five to one, both the Times and the Daily Telegraph reported.

The RFU proposal would only have succeeded if all nations had agreed to a six-week schedule.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

