March 7, 2018 / 12:27 PM / in a day

Scotland team to face Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named the following team to play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in the Six Nations:

FILE PHOTO - Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales vs Scotland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - February 3, 2018 Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Blair Kinghorn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Pete Horne, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Simon Berghan, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Gordon Reid

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-WP Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-David Denton, 21-Ali Price, 22-Nick Grigg, 23-Lee Jones.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge

