February 27, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Wales lose prop Jones to injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wales prop Wyn Jones will play no further part in this year’s Six Nations after being ruled out by a hamstring injury, the Wales Rugby Union said on Tuesday. Jones, who turned 26 on Monday and has eight caps, has been used off the bench for Wales’ three games in this year’s competition, a home win over Scotland followed by defeats in England and Ireland.

No replacement is being named with Nicky Smith likely to provide cover for first choice Rob Evans in the loosehead position. Wales next play Italy in Cardiff on March 11.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ed Osmond

