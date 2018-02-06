Wales name unchanged team to take on England

(Reuters) - Wales will field an unchanged team against England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday after kicking off their campaign with a convincing home win over Scotland.

Only winger George North, who was left out because of injury doubts but proved his fitness with a try for his club Northampton Saints at the weekend, comes onto the bench, displacing Owen Watkin.

There is no place for British and Irish Lion Liam Williams, who returned to training with the squad on Monday after an abdominal muscle injury but Cory Hill has come through concussion protocols.

“It’s great to name an unchanged starting 15, the players deserve that for a very good performance on the opening weekend,” coach Warren Gatland said in a statement.

“We know how tough it is going to be against that huge English forward pack. They are really going to test us. England have been in great form the last couple of years so we know the challenge we face but we have had a good couple of weeks in camp and we are looking forward to going up to Twickenham.”

Wales go into the match with a starting line-up featuring 10 players from in-form Pro14 side Scarlets, aiming for a first success at Twickenham since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

They began this year’s Six Nations with a bonus point win over Scotland 34-7 in Cardiff last Saturday.

Team:15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Josh Adams, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Steff Evans, 10-Rhys Patchell, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-Josh Navidi, 6-Aaron Shingler, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Cory Hill, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Rob Evans

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Thomas Francis, 19-Bradley Davies, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Gareth Anscombe, 23-George North.