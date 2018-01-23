FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 4:39 PM / a day ago

Biggar shoulder injury adds to Wales Six Nation woes - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar will miss his team’s first three Six Nations matches due to a shoulder injury, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Rhys Priestland is also ruled out of the majority of the tournament with a hamstring problem, leaving coach Warren Gatland without his two first-choice playmakers.

Biggar is likely miss the games against Scotland, England and Ireland, with Rhys Patchell, Owen Williams or Gareth Anscombe expected to wear the number 10 shirt.

Experienced Wales back-row forwards Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate, and centre Jonathan Davies are also injured.

Wales start their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in Cardiff on Feb. 3 before meeting defending champions England at Twickenham.

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

