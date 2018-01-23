Biggar shoulder injury adds to Wales Six Nation woes - report

(Reuters) - Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar will miss his team’s first three Six Nations matches due to a shoulder injury, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Rhys Priestland is also ruled out of the majority of the tournament with a hamstring problem, leaving coach Warren Gatland without his two first-choice playmakers.

Biggar is likely miss the games against Scotland, England and Ireland, with Rhys Patchell, Owen Williams or Gareth Anscombe expected to wear the number 10 shirt.

Experienced Wales back-row forwards Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate, and centre Jonathan Davies are also injured.

Wales start their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in Cardiff on Feb. 3 before meeting defending champions England at Twickenham.