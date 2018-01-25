FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 25, 2018 / 4:52 PM / a day ago

Wales scrumhalf Webb ruled out of Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wales scrumhalf Rhys Webb will miss the Six Nations Championship with a knee injury, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Thursday.

“Rhys Webb has been released from the Wales National Squad due to a knee injury,” the WRU said in a statement.

“The injury will restrict Webb’s involvement in the campaign and further assessments are required to establish the best course of action.”

The omission of the 29-year-old Webb was the latest injury setback for Wales ahead of their opening match against Scotland in Cardiff on Feb. 3.

Warren Gatland’s team were already facing issues in their back line with experienced flyhalves Dan Biggar (shoulder) and Rhys Priestland (hamstring) ruled out of the opening Six Nations games.

Uncapped Cardiff scrumhalf Tomos Williams has been called into the squad.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
