FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
All Blacks' Coles out for up to six months with knee injury
Sections
Featured
Stunned Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden qualify
Sport
Stunned Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden qualify
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
Entertainment
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2017 / 5:33 AM / a day ago

All Blacks' Coles out for up to six months with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Zealand and Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles has been ruled out for up to six months due to a serious knee injury sustained in the All Blacks’ 38-18 win over France last Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - France vs New Zealand - Stade de France, Paris, France - November 11, 2017. New Zealand’s Dane Coles scores a try. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The 30-year-old, who has 56 caps for the All Blacks, scored his team’s first try at the Stade de France but was replaced by Codie Taylor shortly after and the world champions said that Coles had ruptured his knee ligament.

“Dane Coles is to return home after rupturing his ACL... head coach Steve Hansen says he will require an operation with likely four to six month recovery,” the All Blacks said on their official Twitter account.

Coles previously missed the All Blacks’ tests against the British and Irish Lions earlier this year due to concussion symptoms.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.