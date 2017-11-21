Savea out as mumps outbreak hits All Blacks again

(Reuters) - New Zealand have been hit by another case of mumps after loose forward Ardie Savea became the latest All Black to contract the viral infection, the team said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Argentina Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - Argentina v New Zealand All Blacks - Jose Amalfitani stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina - 01/10/2016. New Zealand's All Blacks Ardie Savea is challenged by Argentina's Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Savea, who is the third player on the All Blacks’ month-long tour of Europe to be affected, has been isolated at the team hotel and ruled out of their last test against Wales on Saturday, assistant coach Ian Foster said at a news conference.

Centre Jack Goodhue was hit prior to departure from New Zealand, with the rookie All Black forced to delay his travel by a week.

Wing Rieko Ioane was then laid low in London for the opening tour game against the Barbarians on Nov. 4, but recovered in time to play the test against France in Paris a week later.