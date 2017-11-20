FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
All Blacks lose two players for Wales test
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
German political grandees press parties to compromise
Germany
German political grandees press parties to compromise
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 20, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in a day

All Blacks lose two players for Wales test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARDIFF (Reuters) - New Zealand winger Rieko Ioane and lock Luke Romano will miss the world champions’ final test of their end-of-season tour against Wales on Saturday, said coach Steve Hansen.

2016 Rio Olympics - Rugby - Preliminary - Men's Pool C New Zealand v Kenya - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Rieko Ioane (NZL) of New Zealand in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ioane suffered a shoulder rotator cuff injury in the narrow 22-17 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday while Romano has a foot injury from the same game.

The All Blacks have already lost Dane Coles and Jerome Kaino to injury earlier in the tour.

Hansen said the 20-year-old Ioane, who has scored eight tries in 10 tests, would be sorely missed as the All Blacks sought to end their five-match tour unbeaten.

“He’s a (World Rugby awards) rookie and player of the year nominee for a reason. He’s played really, really well. But it’s an exciting challenge for somebody to have to step up and do that job. I’ve got plenty of faith in the bloke we’re going to probably pick. He’s going all right, so we’ll see how he goes,” the All Blacks coach told reporters.

Matt Duffie, David Havili and Seta Tamanivalu are the options for Hansen on the wing while Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu are in line to replace Romano.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.