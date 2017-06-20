FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rugby - Boks lose Cronje for third test against France
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 20, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 2 months ago

Rugby - Boks lose Cronje for third test against France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa scrumhalf Ross Cronje will miss the third test against France at Ellis Park on Saturday as the hosts look to sweep the three-match series and confirm their return to form.

Cronje, who started the first and second test wins, has displayed delayed symptoms of concussion from the 37-15 victory in Durban on Saturday.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee, who has cover in the form of Francois Hougaard and Rudy Paige, will not name a replacement, South Africa Rugby said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Coetzee has released centres Lionel Mapoe and Francois Venter to the South African A side that will take on the French Barbarians at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

That means Jesse Kriel, who sustained concussion in the 37-14 first test win over France, is set to regain his place at outside centre having been passed fit.

Coetzee will name his side on Thursday.

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.