Rugby - Boks lose Cronje for third test against France

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa scrumhalf Ross Cronje will miss the third test against France at Ellis Park on Saturday as the hosts look to sweep the three-match series and confirm their return to form.

Cronje, who started the first and second test wins, has displayed delayed symptoms of concussion from the 37-15 victory in Durban on Saturday.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee, who has cover in the form of Francois Hougaard and Rudy Paige, will not name a replacement, South Africa Rugby said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Coetzee has released centres Lionel Mapoe and Francois Venter to the South African A side that will take on the French Barbarians at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

That means Jesse Kriel, who sustained concussion in the 37-14 first test win over France, is set to regain his place at outside centre having been passed fit.

Coetzee will name his side on Thursday.