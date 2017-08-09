Etzebeth to continue as stand-in South Africa captain

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Eben Etzebeth will continue as South Africa’s stand-in captain for the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship as Warren Whiteley will be out for a further six weeks, SA Rugby said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old lock had already replaced Whiteley as skipper for the last of the three tests against France in June when the loose forward was ruled out of action with a groin injury.

Whiteley is not likely to be back before the end of September, which means Etzebeth could be captain for at least five of the six Springbok fixtures in this year's southern hemisphere championship, starting with the home clash against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Aug. 19.

“Eben did an excellent job against France in Johannesburg, when he had to step in at short notice after the late withdrawal of Warren. He enjoys the respect of his team mates and also commands respect on and off the field,” said Springbok coach Allister Coetzee in a statement.

Etzebeth debuted for the Springboks aged 20 and has won a total of 57 caps. Loose forward Siya Kolisi has been named vice-captain. South Africa play Argentina away on Aug. 26 in Salta in their second game in the Rugby Championship and then travel to Australia and New Zealand for tests in Perth on Sept. 9 and Auckland on Sept. 16.

Their last two matches are home to Australia in Bloemfontein on Sept. 30 and New Zealand in Cape Town on Oct. 7.