Rugby - Kriel set for Bok return against France

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Centre Jesse Kriel has been passed fit to play for South Africa in the third and final test against France in Johannesburg on Saturday, but loose-forward Oupa Mohoje is set to miss out.

Kriel has recovered from a concussion sustained in the first test on June 10 and team doctor Konrad von Hagen told reporters on Monday that he was on course to play, if selected by coach Allister Coetzee.

If Kriel does return at outside centre, it will mean Lionel Mapoe drops out of the team, though the former is also able to play fullback and wing.

But Mohoje, who left the field after 14 minutes of Saturday’s 37-15 win for the Boks in Durban with a concussion, will not be risked. His replacement, Jean-Luc du Preez is now set for a first test start, with all three of his previous appearances off the bench.

The Boks have already clinched the series after winning the first test 37-14 in Pretoria.