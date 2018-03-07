FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Sports News
March 7, 2018 / 1:32 PM / in a day

Bok Kriel to have second surgery on injured shoulder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa flank Jaco Kriel is to have a second operation on his injured shoulder that will likely sideline the Springbok loose-forward for the next six months.

FILE PHOTO - Rugby Union - Sunwolves v Lions - Super Rugby - Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium - 27/2/16. Lions' Jaco Kriel runs to score a try against Sunwolves. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Kriel, who captained the Lions in the Super Rugby final last year, was injured playing for the Boks against Australia last September and immediately had surgery on his shoulder.

However, that operation proved unsuccessful and he will go under the knife for a second time on Thursday.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances the operation that Jaco Kriel underwent on his shoulder was unsuccessful and needs to be repeated on Thursday, March 8,” the Lions said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He is expected to be sidelined for a further six months.”

Kriel will now miss the start of the international season for the Boks, who play Wales in one-off match in Washington on June 2, before hosting England for three tests the same month.

Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.