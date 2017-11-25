FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scots suffer Hogg blow in warm-up for Australia showdown
#Sports News
November 25, 2017 / 3:24 PM / a day ago

Scots suffer Hogg blow in warm-up for Australia showdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland’s hopes of claiming victory over Australia in their Autumn International at Murrayfield on Saturday suffered a set-back when influential fullback Stuart Hogg injured his hip in the warm-up.

FILE PHOTO - Scotland's Stuart Hogg scores their first try against Samoa. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Hogg, who came close to potentially snatching victory over world champions New Zealand last weekend, was replaced by Sean Maitland, with South African-born Byron McGuigan starting his first test on the wing. The latter’s place on the bench was taken by Ruaridh Jackson.

Hogg came close to levelling the score against the All Blacks with the final play of the game in Scotland’s 22-17 defeat last weekend, but was pushed into touch by a fine cover tackle from Beauden Barrett with the tryline in sight.

Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
