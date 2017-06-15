FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby - Scotland team to play Australia
June 15, 2017 / 12:19 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby - Scotland team to play Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named the following team to play Australia in a test at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:

Scotland: 15-Greig Tonks, 14-Lee Jones, 13-Alex Dunbar, 12-Duncan Taylor, 11-Rory Hughes, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Fraser Brown, 1-Gordon Reid.

Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Allan Dell, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Ruaridh Jackson, 23-Matt Scott

Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom

