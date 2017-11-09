Marfo set for debut as Scotland ring the changes

(Reuters) - Scotland named uncapped Darryl Marfo in the starting lineup as well as Jamie Bhatti, Chris Harris and George Turner on the bench to play Samoa at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Coach Gregor Townsend made clear his intention to ring the changes last month when he named 10 uncapped players in the 36-man squad for the November tests against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

London-born Marfo, whose mother is Scottish, starts despite not being a regular at his club Edinburgh, who he joined from Bath this season. He will line up with club mates Willem Nel and Stuart McInally in all-Edinburgh front row.

Newcastle centre Harris, who qualifies to play for Scotland through a Scottish grandmother, is another surprise selection, but prop Bhatti and hooker Turner have both been knocking on the door.

“They have earned this call through their performances for their clubs and the energy they have trained with over the past couple of weeks,” Townsend said on Thursday.

The Scottish backline are all drawn from Glasgow Warriors.

Scotland played their first tests under Townsend in June when they beat Italy in Singapore and the Wallabies in Australia but lost to Fiji in Suva.

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Darryl Marfo

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Zander Fargerson, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Cornell du Preez, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Chris Harris.