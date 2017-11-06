Scoland call up three replacements after hooker Ford injured

(Reuters) - Three Edinburgh forwards were added to the Scotland squad on Monday for the November tests after hooker Ross Ford was ruled out for four months due to a chest injury.

Britain Rugby Union - England v Scotland - Six Nations Championship - Twickenham Stadium, London - 11/3/17 Scotland's Ross Ford looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

Loose forward Magnus Bradbury, prop Rory Sutherland and uncapped hooker Neil Cochrane joined up with the squad on Saturday as Scotland continued preparations for Saturday’s test against Samoa.

Ford sustained a pectoral injury in training last week and a scan confirmed the injury required corrective surgery, the Scottish Rugby Union said.

Scotland host world champions New Zealand on Nov. 18 and Australia on Nov. 25.