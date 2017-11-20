FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scots add two players to squad for Wallabies test
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
German political grandees press parties to compromise
Germany
German political grandees press parties to compromise
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 20, 2017 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

Scots add two players to squad for Wallabies test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Saracens wing Sean Maitland and Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown were added to the Scotland squad on Monday ahead of this weekend’s test against Australia at Murrayfield.

Rugby Union - Premiership Rugby Fixture Launch - London, Britain - July 7, 2017 Sean Maitland of Saracens during the launch Action Images/John Sibley

Maitland last featured for Scotland against France in the Six Nations Championship in February before suffering a rib injury, while Fraser has recovered from an ankle problem after featuring for Scotland in their June away win in Australia.

Saturday’s test is the last of three November outings at Murrayfield for the Scots, who beat Samoa on Nov. 11 before losing narrowly to world champions New Zealand last weekend.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.