Scots add two players to squad for Wallabies test

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Saracens wing Sean Maitland and Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown were added to the Scotland squad on Monday ahead of this weekend’s test against Australia at Murrayfield.

Rugby Union - Premiership Rugby Fixture Launch - London, Britain - July 7, 2017 Sean Maitland of Saracens during the launch Action Images/John Sibley

Maitland last featured for Scotland against France in the Six Nations Championship in February before suffering a rib injury, while Fraser has recovered from an ankle problem after featuring for Scotland in their June away win in Australia.

Saturday’s test is the last of three November outings at Murrayfield for the Scots, who beat Samoa on Nov. 11 before losing narrowly to world champions New Zealand last weekend.