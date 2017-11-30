Rugby - Scotland's Hardie suspended for three months for misconduct

(Reuters) - Scotland loose forward John Hardie has been suspended for three months by Edinburgh after being found guilty of gross misconduct by the Pro14 side.

Rugby Union - Scotland v England - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - 6/2/16. John Hardie of Scotland/Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith/File Photo

The Scottish Rugby Union suspended Hardie last month pending an internal investigation.

No specific details regarding the investigation were released but Edinburgh said Hardie had been handed “a range of sanctions” including the suspension and will be available for selection in mid-January 2018.

“I would like to apologise to everyone for putting myself in this situation,” Hardie said in a statement on the club’s website.

”Through my actions I feel I have let my club, my teammates and the fans down. I want to acknowledge the support I have had from Edinburgh Rugby and Scottish Rugby in dealing with the issue.

“I am now focussed on putting myself in the best possible position to be considered for selection again.”