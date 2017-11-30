FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby - Scotland's Hardie suspended for three months for misconduct
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 30, 2017 / 8:22 AM / a day ago

Rugby - Scotland's Hardie suspended for three months for misconduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scotland loose forward John Hardie has been suspended for three months by Edinburgh after being found guilty of gross misconduct by the Pro14 side.

Rugby Union - Scotland v England - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - 6/2/16. John Hardie of Scotland/Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith/File Photo

The Scottish Rugby Union suspended Hardie last month pending an internal investigation.

No specific details regarding the investigation were released but Edinburgh said Hardie had been handed “a range of sanctions” including the suspension and will be available for selection in mid-January 2018.

“I would like to apologise to everyone for putting myself in this situation,” Hardie said in a statement on the club’s website.

”Through my actions I feel I have let my club, my teammates and the fans down. I want to acknowledge the support I have had from Edinburgh Rugby and Scottish Rugby in dealing with the issue.

“I am now focussed on putting myself in the best possible position to be considered for selection again.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.