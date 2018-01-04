FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recovering Hogg hopes to 'rock and roll' for Scotland
January 4, 2018 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

Recovering Hogg hopes to 'rock and roll' for Scotland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Influential fullback Stuart Hogg hopes to return from a hip injury in the next couple of weeks, giving Scotland a boost ahead of next month’s Six Nations championship.

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Scotland vs New Zealand - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Britain - November 18, 2017 Scotland’s Stuart Hogg celebrates after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the warm-up ahead of Scotland’s autumn international victory over Australia in November.

“Hopefully I’ll be back on the pitch in the next couple of weeks and ready to rock and roll again,” Hogg, who has 55 Scotland caps, told BBC Radio 5 live.

”In the warm-up, I kicked the ball and I felt as if somebody had stabbed me in my hip. It was a bit frustrating because I was just coming back from a long-term shoulder injury... and had to start back at square one.

Hogg also missed all three of British and Irish Lions’ test against New Zealand last year after suffering a facial fracture against the Canterbury Crusaders and then had a shoulder complaint.

“I’ve never really picked up any injuries – to end up get a fractured eye socket, have to get your shoulder operated on, it has been a bit frustrating,” he added.

Scotland will kick-off their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on Feb. 3.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

