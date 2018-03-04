Beale a doubt as Waratahs continue marathon trek

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The New South Wales Waratahs look like having to complete their marathon journey around the southern hemisphere without Kurtley Beale after the Wallabies centre was injured in the 24-24 draw with the Sharks on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Scotland vs Australia - BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Britain - November 25, 2017 Australia's Kurtley Beale in action with Scotland's Hamish Watson and Finn Russell before scoring a try REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Beale was forced off the pitch in Durban and could miss the second leg of the 20,000-kilometre trek, which takes the Waratahs from South Africa to Argentina where they play the Jaguares in Super Rugby next weekend.

“Kurtley’s got a small, looks like a rib cartilage (injury) so we’re just waiting for a scan to see what we need to do there,” coach Daryl Gibson told the post-match news conference.

After requiring a post-siren try to beat the Stormers in their season-opener in Sydney, the 2014 Super Rugby champions needed another late score to remain unbeaten on Saturday.

Replacement scrum half Mitch Short, making his Waratahs debut, finished off a thrilling counter-attack three minutes from time and flyhalf Bernard Foley lived up to his‘Iceman’ nickname by nailing the conversion from the touchline.

“Proud of the guys, we played pretty poorly but to still be there at the end is promising. We’ll take a lot out of that,” said skipper Michael Hooper.

“(We’ve had a) tough start, but you can look at it the other way and say a long leg of travel will already be done come next week.”