Super Rugby week two

(Reuters) - Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:
The Rebels started their season with a record-breaking victory over a Reds side who lost captain Scott Higginbotham to a red card following a dangerous tackle after 10 minutes.
The Melbourne-based side, statistically the worst team in the competition in 2017, ran in seven tries, their most ever in a Super Rugby fixture, and scored the most points by the team in a single game as they made their numerical advantage count.
Winger Sefanaia Naivalu, fullback Dane Haylett-Petty and flyhalf Jack Debreczeni crossed for two tries each to go with a score for centre Tom English.
The Rebels, down to 13 players for 10 minutes when lock Lukhan Tui was sent to the sin-bin in the first half, managed tries through centres Duncan Paia‘aua and Samu Kerevi, and winger Chris Feauai-Sautis.
Inside centre Teihorangi Walden scored two tries while the Auckland Blues were reduced to 14 men to give the Otago Highlanders a 41-34 victory in Dunedin.
The Highlanders had been trailling 31-24 when Blues replacement flanker Antonio Kiri Kiri was yellow-carded for a high tackle and the home side seized the opportunity to take a lead they did not relinquish.
Walden’s centre partner Rob Thompson also grabbed two tries, while flyhalf Bryn Gatland, winger Matt Duffie and number eight Akira Ioane (two) replied for the visitors.
