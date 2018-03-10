Hurricanes start fast and hold Crusaders off to win tough clash

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Wellington Hurricanes used a blistering start to hold off a Canterbury Crusaders’ forward pack-inspired fightback and sneak a 29-19 victory in their Super Rugby clash at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.

The Hurricanes had stormed out to a 21-0 lead before the visitors slowed the pace of the game and starved the home side of the ball to get back to 26-19 with 25 minutes remaining.

The Crusaders, however, missed the experienced influence of All Blacks duo Ryan Crotty and Sam Whitelock, who were both taken off for head injury assessments and did not return.

Both Crotty and Whitelock were the victims of a rampant Hurricanes side, who controlled the ball, stormed over the advantage line, put players into space and smashed into anyone wearing red.

They harnessed that intensity to race out to a 21-0 lead with tries to prop Chris Eves, TJ Perenara and former All Blacks sevens winger Ben Lam, who finished off a sweeping 80-metre counter-attack.

The Crusaders, however, slowly worked their way back into the game as their forwards began to compete in the collision area and give their backs opportunities with replacement winger Manasa Mataele crossing after he beat three defenders.

Hurricanes centre Matt Proctor restored the three-try advantage when Brad Shields charged down a Mitch Hunt clearing kick.

The Crusaders, however, sent an ominous message just before the break when Jordan Taufua crashed over from a long-distance rolling maul to reduce the deficit to 26-12.

The eight-times champion Crusaders continued that momentum in the second half, dominated territory and possession and reduced the deficit to 26-19 when Michael Ala’alatoa placed the ball against the post.

Fullback Jordie Barrett, however, managed to slam over a long-range penalty with less than 15 minutes remaining that gave the Hurricanes the breathing space they required.