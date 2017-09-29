Japan coach Joseph to also lead Sunwolves

FILE PHOTO - Japan's head coach Jamie Joseph attends an event to mark two years to the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan coach Jamie Joseph will also take over the country’s Super Rugby team the Sunwolves from next season, the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) said on Friday.

The former All Blacks loose forward, who took the helm of the Japan national side last year, will replace Filo Tiatia in the Sunwolves role.

”As the new head coach I understand the responsibility of coaching at this level,“ Joseph said in a JRFU statement. ”I can’t wait for next season.

“We have a huge challenge ahead of us but I’ve been here before with the Highlanders.”

The Sunwolves performances in Super Rugby since they joined the competition in 2016 has been poor, and the former Otago Highlanders’ boss will be their third head coach in as many seasons.

Former Wellington Hurricanes coach Mark Hammett led them in their inaugural season, while Tiatia took over this year.

The side have won just three games in two seasons and were in danger of conceding the first 100-point defeat in Super Rugby twice in 2017.

Despite their poor performances, the side survived a SANZAAR cull of the competition, with three teams being dropped from next season.

SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos, however, sent the Sunwolves, Argentina’s Jaguares and the Melbourne Rebels, a stern warning earlier this month they needed to pick up their performances both on and off the field from next year.

The Sunwolves also had their governance moved away from the JRFU and into an independent body the Japan Super Rugby Association (JSRA) that had will work more closely with SANZAAR.

The decision to appoint Joseph came from a review of the Sunwolves, the JRFU said.

“In recent weeks following this restructure JSRA has made considerable changes to the organisation to comply with the conditions of participation in the tournament,” the statement said.

“They have the aim of strengthening the Sunwolves participation in Super Rugby.”