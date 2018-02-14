Factbox - List of Super Rugby winners

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Super Rugby champions since the competition began in 1996 (home team in CAPS):
Year Champions Runners-up Score
2017 Canterbury Crusaders LIONS 25-17
2016 WELLINGTON HURRICANES Lions 20-3
2015 Otago Highlanders WELLINGTON HURRICANES 21-14
2014 NSW WARATAHS Canterbury Crusaders 33-32
2013 WAIKATO CHIEFS ACT Brumbies 27-22
2012 WAIKATO CHIEFS Sharks 37-6
2011 QUEENSLAND REDS Canterbury Crusaders 18-13
2010 BULLS Stormers 25-17
2009 BULLS Waikato Chiefs 61-17
2008 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 20-12
2007 Bulls SHARKS 20-19
2006 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Wellington Hurricanes 19-12
2005 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 35-25
2004 ACT BRUMBIES Canterbury Crusaders 47-38
2003 AUCKLAND BLUES Canterbury Crusaders 21-17
2002 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS ACT Brumbies 31-13
2001 ACT BRUMBIES Sharks 36-6
2000 Canterbury Crusaders ACT BRUMBIES 20-19
1999 Canterbury Crusaders OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 24-19
1998 Canterbury Crusaders AUCKLAND BLUES 20-13
1997 AUCKLAND BLUES ACT Brumbies 23-7
1996 AUCKLAND BLUES Sharks 45-21
* Super 12 from 1996
* Super 14 from 2006
* Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2011
* Super Rugby (18 teams) from 2016
