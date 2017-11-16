FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Davies starts at number eight in new-look Wales team
November 16, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Davies starts at number eight in new-look Wales team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seb Davies will start at number eight for Wales against Georgia in Cardiff on Saturday in one of 14 changes coach Warren Gatland made to his starting line-up.

Only Liam Williams remains from last week’s side that lost 29-21 to Australia with flanker Dan Lydiate appointed as captain.

Williams played at wing in the loss to the Wallabies but switches to fullback against Georgia.

Leon Brown, Sam Cross and Owen Watkin, who made their debuts off the bench last week, get a first start for Wales and uncapped hooker Elliot Dee has been named among the replacements.

“We felt this week was really important to give a number of the squad as much exposure as possible to test match rugby,” Gatland said in a Welsh Rugby Union statement on Thursday.

“Georgia are coming to Cardiff on the back of a good victory last weekend and they will be looking to show what they can do on this stage and we have to be ready for that,” he added.

Georgia beat Canada 54-22 in Tbilisi last weekend.

Team: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Hallam Amos, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-Seb Davies, 7-Sam Cross, 6-Dan Lydiate (captain), 5-Cory Hill, 4-Adam Beard, 3-Leon Brown, 2-Kristian Dacey, 1-Nicky Smith Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Josh Navidi, 20-Taulupe Faletau, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-Owen Williams.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; Editing by Ed Osmond

