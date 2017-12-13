FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wales forward Faletau set to miss Six Nations
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 13, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 2 days ago

Wales forward Faletau set to miss Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wales and Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau could miss next year’s Six Nations championships after being ruled out for 12-to-16 weeks due to a knee injury, the forward’s Premiership side said on Tuesday.

Britain Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions Training & Press Conference - WRU National Centre of Excellence, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - 15/5/17 British & Irish Lions Taulupe Faletau during training Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Faletau, who has 70 caps for his country, sustained the injury during Bath’s 24-20 defeat at Toulon in the European Champions Cup last Saturday and the team said that the 27-year-old had a torn ligament in his left knee.

“We’re really disappointed for Taulupe -- he’s been in great form this season, so it’ s really unfortunate news,” Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder said.

“However, he’s in great hands with the medical team and we look forward to having him back on the pitch soon.”

Wales will definitely be without flanker Sam Warburton for the Six Nations, being held from Feb. 3 to Mar. 17, after the British and Irish Lions captain underwent knee surgery last week.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.