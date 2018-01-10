Wales' Lydiate out for rest of season with bicep injury

(Reuters) - Wales flanker Dan Lydiate will miss the Six Nations after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a bicep injury, his Pro14 club Ospreys have said.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury in Ospreys’ 22-9 win over Dragons on Dec. 31 and is set to undergo surgery this week.

“After speaking to consultants and seeking specialist opinion, the decision has been taken in Dan’s best interests to undergo surgery,” Ospreys medical performance manager Chris Towers said.

“That process will take place this week, ruling him out of consideration for the rest of the current season.”

Wales are already without flanker Sam Warburton and centre Jonathan Davies for the Feb. 3 to March 17 Six Nations, while number eight Taulupe Faletau is also a doubt due to a knee injury.

Warren Gatland’s side kick off their campaign against Scotland in Cardiff on Feb. 3.