FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wales flanker Warburton ruled out of Six Nations
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 8, 2017 / 5:29 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Wales flanker Warburton ruled out of Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wales flanker Sam Warburton will miss next year’s Six Nations championship after undergoing knee surgery, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Friday.

Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions Training & Press Conference - Carton House, Co. Kildare, Ireland - 22/5/17 British & Irish Lions Sam Warburton during training Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

The 29-year-old British and Irish Lions captain, currently ruled out with a neck injury, is expected to be on the sidelines for four-six months.

“In close consultation with the WRU and Cardiff Blues we decided it would be proactive to have surgery now on a knee injury and I‘m looking forward to returning to action fully fit,” Warburton said in a statement.

He has not played since the third Lions test in Auckland in July.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.