FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samoa make three changes for Twickenham test
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 23, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 2 days ago

Samoa make three changes for Twickenham test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Samoa have made three changes to the side that lost to Romania last weekend as coach Titimaea Tafua named his starting 15 for Saturday’s test against England at Twickenham.

The coach of the Samoan rugby union national team, Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua, joins his team in a training session in Edinburgh, Scotland November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Alapati Leiua replaces Reynold Lee-Lo at centre, Josh Tyrell comes back at lock for his second cap in place of Fa‘atiga Lemalu, while TJ Ioane comes in on the open side in place of Ofisa Treviranus.

Jack Lam reverts to the back of the scrum after playing on the flank in Saturday’s 17-13 defeat in Bucharest.

Samoa are still seeking their first win of the year and have also been beaten by New Zealand, Wales, Tonga, Fiji and Scotland. They face a play-off with a still to be determined European team next year for a place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Team

15-Ah See Tuala, 14-Paul Perez, 13-Kieron Fonotia, 12-Alapati Leiua, 11-David Lemi, 10-Tim Nanai-Williams, 9-Dwayne Polataivao, 8-Jack Lam, 7-TJ Ioane, 6-Piula Fa‘asalele, 5-Chris Vui (captain), 4-Josh Tyrell, 3-Donald Brighouse, 2-Motu Matu’u, 1-Jordan Lay.

Replacements: 16-Manu Leiataua, 17-James Lay, 18-Hisa Sasagi, 19-Fa‘atiga Lemalu, 20-Ofisa Treviranus, 21-Melani Matavao, 22-Reynold Lee-Lo, 23-JJ Taulagi.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.