a month ago
Evans brace helps Wales pip Samoa
#Sports News
June 23, 2017 / 11:22 AM / a month ago

Evans brace helps Wales pip Samoa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wing Steff Evans ran in a couple of tries to help Wales pip Samoa 19-17 and finish their two-Test summer tour on a high at a sodden Apia Park on Friday.

Alapati Leiua crossed to put the islanders ahead in the fourth minute but Ospreys fly-half Sam Davies slotted three penalties to keep Wales in the contest on a slippery pitch following heavy rain.

Evans' first international try soon after the break put Wales ahead but Maatulimanu Leiataua crossed as Samoa looked determined to bounce back from the 78-0 thrashing by New Zealand.

Evans' second try eight minutes from the end, however, put paid to the hopes of the islanders who effected six changes to go with a position switch for the contest.

It was a gritty display by Robin McBryde's young Wales side who beat Tonga 24-6 at Eden Park last weekend.

With a dozen Wales players on British and Irish Lions duty in New Zealand, the starting 15 had just 151 caps of international experience.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

