Jones scores twice as Western Province win Currie Cup

DURBAN, (Reuters) - Western Province came from behind at halftime to win the Currie Cup on Saturday as Scottish international Huw Jones scored two tries in a 33-21 victory at hosts Sharks in the final at King’s Park Rugby Stadium.

It was a record-extending 34th win in South Africa’s top domestic competition for the Cape Town team as they fought back from 21-10 behind at halftime to score two unanswered tries in the second period and take the 125-year-old trophy.

The home side got off to a perfect start as veteran winger Odwa Ndungane, playing his 251st and last match, scored a fourth-minute try but Jones went over to make it 7-7 five minutes later.

The Sharks were ahead again when loose forward Daniel du Preez scored a try from a close-in maul in the 17th minute and flyhalf Curwin Bosch added three points with a long-range drop kick.

But Dillyn Leyds crossed the line for Province to reduce the deficit at halftime before Cobus Wiese and Jones added two more scores inside three minutes soon after the break to take the game away from the Sharks.

It was a last game for Province for Jones, who is moving to the Glasgow Warriors but not before being named man of the match.

Province flyhalf Robert du Preez added three penalties and two conversions to beat a team coached by his father and including two of his brothers in their line-up. Sharks flanker Jean-Luc du Preez hurt his ankle early in the game and is set to miss South Africa’s four-test tour of Europe starting next month.