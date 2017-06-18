FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby - Bok flanker Mohoje out of final France test
June 18, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby - Bok flanker Mohoje out of final France test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DURBAN, South Africa (Reuters) - South Africa's first-choice flanker Oupa Mohoje will miss their final test against France in Johannesburg after suffering concussion in Saturday’s 37-15 Springbok win at King’s Park, officials said.

Mohoje, 26, was taken off early after being knocked out cold following a tackle on France's Louis Picamoles, who also went off not long after the incident.

South Africa coach Allister Coetzee said Mohoje, who won his 17th cap on Saturday, would have to “follow the concussion protocols” and take a week’s break from the game.

That rules him out of the final match of the French tour this coming Saturday at Ellis Park.

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel was forced to sit out the second test after suffering a similar injury in South Africa’s 37-14 win in the opening match of the three test series in Pretoria last weekend.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis

