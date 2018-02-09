Marx named South Africa's player of the year

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Hooker Malcolm Marx was named as South Africa’s rugby player of the year on Friday, picking up three accolades at the 2017 SA Rugby Awards.

Marx was also named best Under-23 player and the top South African in last year’s Super Rugby campaign after helping the Lions finish as runners-up.

The 23-year-old cemented a regular place in the Springboks team last year after making his debut against the All Blacks in 2016 and has won 14 caps for his country.