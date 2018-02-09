FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Sports News
February 9, 2018 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

Marx named South Africa's player of the year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Hooker Malcolm Marx was named as South Africa’s rugby player of the year on Friday, picking up three accolades at the 2017 SA Rugby Awards.

Marx was also named best Under-23 player and the top South African in last year’s Super Rugby campaign after helping the Lions finish as runners-up.

The 23-year-old cemented a regular place in the Springboks team last year after making his debut against the All Blacks in 2016 and has won 14 caps for his country.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.