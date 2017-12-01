Rugby - Springboks to host England in three tests in 2018

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa will host England in a three-test series in the middle of next year as both country’s ramp up preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Union - England Training - Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Britain - November 15, 2017 England's Dylan Hartley and team mates during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The Springboks will host the world’s second best ranked team in Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Cape Town next June in a first visit by the English in six years.

SA Rugby announced on Friday that the three Tests will be played at Ellis Park on June 9, the Free State Stadium a week later before the final test at Newlands on June 23.

“Under Eddie Jones the English have re-established themselves as one of the powerhouses of world rugby – they have only lost one test in the last two seasons,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in a statement.

“Our history against England goes back more than a century and we are looking forward to welcoming them back to South Africa next year in what promises to be a tough tour.”

England have not won a test in South Africa since the two teams clashed in Bloemfontein in 2000. Out of the 13 previous tests between the Springboks and England in South Africa, the visitors have won three while one ended in a draw.

However, England have been victorious in their last five internationals in the southern hemisphere, beating Australia 3-0 in 2016 and Argentina in two tests this year with a second string side.

England will go into the trip following the culmination of the Six Nations Championship but the tests will be the first games of 2018 for the Boks, who play their last game of this year away against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.