FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Russia plans to borrow $3 billion a year on global markets in 2018-2020
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 29, 2017 / 10:57 AM / a month ago

Russia plans to borrow $3 billion a year on global markets in 2018-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry is planning to borrow $3 billion (2.32 billion pounds) a year on global capital markets in 2018-2020, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

The finance ministry raised $3 billion earlier this month as it enjoyed strong demand for its Eurobond from global investors.

Speaking at a weekly government meeting, Siluanov also said that Russia's budget deficit was seen shrinking to 1.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2018.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.