Kremlin says head of Chechnya to remain despite talk of quitting
#World News
November 27, 2017 / 9:40 AM / a day ago

Kremlin says head of Chechnya to remain despite talk of quitting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Ramzan Kadyrov, the outspoken leader of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, would remain in his post despite comments he made about the possibility of standing down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the southern Russian region of Chechnya, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 19, 2017. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Kadyrov, 41, said in a state interview broadcast late on Sunday that it was “his dream” to one day leave office and that, if asked, he could suggest several candidates capable of taking over his role.

“Ramzan continues to remain the current head of the republic,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on a conference call when asked about Kadyrov’s statement.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
