MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is considering withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights and ending cooperation with the European Court of Human Rights, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing unnamed government sources.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the building of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, eastern France, January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The reason for considering withdrawing from the court was because of the fact that many of its decisions ran counter to Russia’s interests, the sources were cited as saying.