2 months ago
Kremlin to review European court ruling against 'gay propaganda' law
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 2 months ago

Kremlin to review European court ruling against 'gay propaganda' law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

МOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday Russia would review a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights which said a Russian law banning the promotion of homosexuality breached European treaty rules.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court said the law flouted people's freedom of expression and was discriminatory against gay people.

"This decision will of course be reviewed," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"It's important to note that we're talking about (banning the promotion of homosexuality to) minors. Even when you ask a question it very important to spell that out."

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

