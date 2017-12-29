Bus drives into bus stop in Moscow, injures three - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A passenger bus drove into a bus stop in Moscow injuring three people, RIA news agency said on Friday.

The accident happened near the Shodnenskaya metro station in northwest of Russia’s capital when a car hit the bus, pushing it into the stop, RIA said, citing city police.

Earlier this week, a passenger bus swerved off course and drove into a busy pedestrian underpass in Moscow, killing at least four people, Russian news agencies reported.