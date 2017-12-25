FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bus drives into pedestrian underpass in Moscow, kills four - agencies
Sections
Featured
The Guardian's photographer of the year - Bensemra of Reuters
REUTERS BACKSTORY
The Guardian's photographer of the year - Bensemra of Reuters
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down ageing iPhones
TECHNOLOGY
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down ageing iPhones
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 25, 2017 / 1:11 PM / a day ago

Bus drives into pedestrian underpass in Moscow, kills four - agencies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A passenger bus swerved off course and drove into a busy pedestrian underpass in Moscow on Monday, killing at least four people, Russian news agencies reported.

A view shows the scene of an incident involving a passenger bus, which swerved off course and drove into a busy pedestrian underpass, in Moscow, Russia December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kibirov

Video from the scene posted on social media showed a bus veering off the road and plunging down the steps of a pedestrian underpass, crushing several people beneath its wheels.

The driver of the bus had been detained by police, agencies said, after he lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred on one of the Russian capital’s busiest roads near the Slavyansky Boulevard metro station.

Monday was an ordinary working day in Russia where Orthodox Christmas will be celebrated on Jan. 7.

An unnamed emergency services source told the TASS news agency that the number of fatalities had risen to five people. There were also unconfirmed reports that some 15 people had been injured.

The Interfax news agency said investigators were looking into whether the incident had occurred as a result of a technical fault with the bus.

Ten ambulances, fire service personnel, and three medivac helicopters were on the scene, agencies reported.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.