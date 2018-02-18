FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018 / 8:01 PM / a day ago

Islamic State says responsible for attack on church in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a shooting in Russia’s southern province of Dagestan that killed five people on Sunday, according to the militant group’s news agency Amaq, although it did not provide immediate evidence for the claim.

A man shot into a crowd of people leaving a church on Sunday, killing five and injuring at least five others, Russian news agencies reported, citing the local health ministry.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Edmund Blair

