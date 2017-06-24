FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir sees 2017 revenue rising 30 percent - Interfax
#Business News
June 24, 2017 / 9:21 AM / a month ago

Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir sees 2017 revenue rising 30 percent - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An interior view shows a store of Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest toy retailer Detsky Mir (DSKY.MM) plans to boost its revenue by 30 percent in 2017, Interfax new agency quoted Mikhail Shamolin, the head of Russian business conglomerate Sistema, Detsky Mir's co-owner, as saying on Saturday.

The 70-year-old retailer, which went public in February, reported 31-percent growth in revenue to 79.5 billion roubles (1 billion pound) in 2016.

In May, Detsky Mir, which means "Children's World" in Russian, said that it was on target to post a double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin in 2017.

($1 = 59.4330 roubles)

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra

