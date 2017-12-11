Rosatom says planned Egypt nuclear plant to cost $21 billion

CAIRO (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear company Rosatom said on Monday a power station it will build in Egypt will cost up to $21 billion (£15.7 billion) and is expected to be finished by 2028-2029.

The logo of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will sign an agreement on the project on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Moscow and Cairo signed an agreement in 2015 for Russia to build a nuclear power plant in Egypt, with Russia extending a loan to Egypt to cover the cost of construction.

Rosatom Chairman Alexei Likhachyov said the loan would cover 85 percent of the construction costs and the company would service the plant’s four reactors for 60 years.