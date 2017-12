MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Egypt on Dec. 11, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses officials of Rostec high-technology state corporation at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

During the visit, Putin will have talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and will discuss bilateral relations, trade, and Middle Eastern issues, the Kremlin said.