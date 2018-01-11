Putin - Kremlin critic Navalny is U.S. pick for Russian presidency

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared to be Washington’s pick for the Russian presidency, which was why the United States had complained about Navalny not being allowed to run for office.

FILE PHOTO - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is on air at the radio station Echo of Moscow in Moscow, Russia December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia’s central election commission last month barred Navalny from taking part in a March presidential election, ruling he was ineligible due to a suspended prison sentence on charges he says were trumped up.