FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin - Kremlin critic Navalny is U.S. pick for Russian presidency
Sections
Featured
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2018 / 4:49 PM / a day ago

Putin - Kremlin critic Navalny is U.S. pick for Russian presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared to be Washington’s pick for the Russian presidency, which was why the United States had complained about Navalny not being allowed to run for office.

FILE PHOTO - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is on air at the radio station Echo of Moscow in Moscow, Russia December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia’s central election commission last month barred Navalny from taking part in a March presidential election, ruling he was ineligible due to a suspended prison sentence on charges he says were trumped up.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.