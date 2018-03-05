Moscow says U.S. trying to interfere in Russian election - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow had evidence that the United States was trying to interfere in the Russian presidential election, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

A multi-sided transformable board, which advertises the campaign of Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the upcoming presidential election, is on display in a street in Stavropol, Russia March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russia holds a presidential election on March 18, which polls show incumbent Vladimir Putin should comfortably win.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The Interfax news agency cited Ryabkov as saying that the United States was trying to sow chaos in Russia and that U.S. sanctions were aimed at destabilising Russia.

U.S. intelligence agencies accuse Moscow of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, something Russia denies. Moscow has been hit with new U.S. sanctions as a result.