Russia's ruling party says to back Putin if he seeks new term
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 10:46 AM / a day ago

Russia's ruling party says to back Putin if he seeks new term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ruling United Russia party will support President Vladimir Putin if he decides to run for a new term in office, its leader, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Railway Congress in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin, 65, has so far kept silent on whether he plans to seek a fourth term in a presidential election due in March 2018.

“Our party, and I personally, will support him in this in every possible way,” Medvedev said in an interview with Russian television channels broadcast live. “Because we believe that he is a successful president who is leading our country.”

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
