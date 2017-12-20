Rockfall at Russia's Evraz mine leaves three workers trapped

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A rockfall at a mine operated by Russian steel and mining company Evraz in the Siberian region of Kemerevo has trapped three miners, the local administration said on Wednesday.

Evraz, listed on the London Stock Exchange, is Russia’s second biggest steel producer and its largest coking coal producer.

The incident occurred at its Yesaulskaya mine. Initially, 102 miners had been trapped, 99 now are rescued, the local administration said.